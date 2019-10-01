The Mountain West Leads College Football With Most Wins Against Power 5 Teams In Non-Conference Play

The conference with the most wins against Power 5 teams might shock fans of the sport.

Brett McMurphy tweeted out the record of every conference against squads in the Power 5 for non-conference games on Monday, and the Mountain West has the most wins at eight.

Yes, the MW has the most wins against major programs in non-conference play. They more than doubled up the ACC, which has only three. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is a bit mind-boggling to me. A nice chunk of these wins came early in the season. Nevada shocked Purdue, Hawaii upset Arizona and Boise State went on the road to beat Florida State.

None of those Power 5 teams are particularly good, but they still count.

As a college football purist, it’s always fun to see the small schools win. I was watching that Boise State/FSU game at the Planet Hollywood sports book in Las Vegas, and I was cheering like hell for the Broncos.

Aside from the fact I had a chunk of money riding on them on the money line, I just wanted to see BSU knock off an ACC opponent.

They didn’t disappoint as they clawed back from being down multiple scores.

It’s simply a good thing for college football when smaller schools start hanging with teams in the power conferences.

Everything is more interesting when any team could lose on any given day, and that’s just a fact.

Props to the Mountain West for leading the way in non-conference wins against the Power 5. I honestly never would have guessed this was the case, but here we are.

It just goes to show you never know what might happen when you take the field.