Pat Fitzgerald: Northwestern Defense Is ‘Annoyed’ With Disappointing Play By The Offense

Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald didn’t show his offense a ton of love with a recent comment.

According to Sam McKewon late Monday afternoon, Fitzgerald told the media that his defense is "getting annoyed" with the "lack of production" from the offense.

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald on his defense: “They’re getting annoyed with our offense and the lack of production.” — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) September 30, 2019

I’m not surprised the defense feels this way at all. The Wildcats had great defensive efforts against Wisconsin and Stanford, and lost both games because the offense couldn’t do anything.

Their defense looked outstanding against the Badgers. They looked damn good. The offense? Well, that resembled more of a painful joke that nobody found funny.

I think it’s more than fair for the defense to be annoyed. They’re playing at an outstanding level, and the offense can’t move the ball at all.

It’s certainly a one-sided affair.

Having said that, it’s never a good thing when a coach is out there publicly flaming half the team. That’s a great way to get a fractured locker room.

Of course, the locker room might already be fractured from the sounds of it. Not good, my friends. Not good at all for fans of the Wildcats.

Northwestern has Nebraska this weekend, and it’ll be another opportunity to turn things around after an abysmal start to the season.

We’ll have to see if the offense can get the engine fired up. If not, it’s going to be a very long season for the Wildcats.