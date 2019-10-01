Prince Harry Slams Tabloids For ‘Ruthless’ Attacks Against His Wife: ‘It Is Bullying’

Prince Harry is done being silent and called out British tabloids for the “ruthless” attacks against his wife, Meghan Markle, comparing it to “bullying.”

“Unfortunately, my wife [Duchess of Sussex] has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences – a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son,” the Duke of Sussex explained in a statement shared Tuesday posted on the SussexOfficial website. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

“There is a human cost to this relentless propaganda, specifically when it is knowingly false and malicious, and though we have continued to put on a brave face – as so many of you can relate to – I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been,” he added. “Because in today’s digital age, press fabrications are repurposed as truth across the globe. One day’s coverage is no longer tomorrow’s chip-paper.” (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

The royal went on to speak about how they are now planning to “take legal action” against select media outlets, particularly one which wrote and published a private letter, likely the one Markle wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, in February, per Elle magazine.

“I have been a silent witness to her private suffering for too long,” the duke’s statement went on. “To stand back and do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in. This particular legal action hinges on one incident in a long and disturbing pattern of behavior by British tabloid media.”

“The contents of a private letter were published unlawfully in an intentionally destructive manner to manipulate you, the reader, and further the divisive agenda of the media group in question,” he added. “In addition to their unlawful publication of this private document, they purposely misled you by strategically omitting select paragraphs, specific sentences, and even singular words to mask the lies they had perpetuated for over a year.”

Prince Harry continued, while explaining that the only thing they can do is to stand up to this behavior “because it destroys people and destroys lives,” comparing it to “bullying.”

“Though this action may not be the safe one, it is the right one,'” the royal’s statement read. “Because my deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”