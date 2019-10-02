Afternoon Mirror: CNN Says Yes To ‘Bulls**t’

Quote of the Day:

“I do believe he is the greatest scam in American history. His whole life is a scam.”

— Chelsea Clinton on ABC’s “The View” Wednesday.

Hillary Clinton psychoanalyzes President Trump

“I think he knows he’s an illegitimate president and he’s very insecure about it. …He accuses other people of doing what he does. I didn’t understand that projection originally. It was so odd. That’s a central part of his personality. He’s someone who has to dominate. …The master of the universe…and he can’t stand any kind of questioning or dialogue. …It’s a whole constellation of problems.” — Hillary Clinton on ABC’s “The View.” (Hillary Clinton Promotes Another Book In ‘Late Show’ Appearance)

CNN has a new ‘bullshit’ rule

“CNN just cleared its staff to use “BULLSHIT” in graphics, banners & headlines, per memo from network head of standards. ‘We should show and say it because the President sent it out just that way,’ memo says.” — Michael Grynbaum, media writer, NYT.

Jane Lynch Calls Greta Van Susteren ‘Stupid’

So Greta invited her to come meet her.

Actress Jane Lynch (“Glee”): “@greta Interesting strategy, @greta. Stupid. But interesting.”

Greta Van Susteren: “Why do you insist on lowering yourself to name calling?Are you really calling me stupid? Come meet with me..let’s talk..see if you still think I am stupid or if you want to apologize. It is one thing to disagree, another to be insulting as it reflects on the person stooping low.”

(RELATED: Mika Brzezinski Tells Greta Van Susteren To Stop Watching ‘Morning Joe’)

MOOD: “Some of the tweets I’m seeing about Senator Sanders are really terrible. Maybe I’m old-fashioned but reveling in someone’s health challenges is really terrible. Particularly someone who has dedicated their life to public service.” — Yashar Ali, HuffPost, New York Mag. (RELATED: Blocked Artery Takes Bernie Off Campaign Trail)

Confessional I.

“I did my first appearance at the CNN Magic Wall. I am still afraid to actually touch it.” — Daniel Dale, CNN.

Confessional II.

“There is not a day that goes by when I don’t feel happy about the fact that Hillary Clinton will never, ever be our president.” — Ben Domenech, publisher, The Federalist.

A note on Biden’s teeth...

“OK but here’s the question I have for all my campaign reporter friends: does Joe Biden have veneers or dentures?” — Eve Peyser, freelancer, columnist, GENmag.

Ellen‘s producer is going through JUUL withdrawal

“While things continue to be more insane by the day and Twitter seems pretty awful, I have to say I’m genuinely appreciative of all you on here checking in constantly on me and my JUUL withdrawal. I’m doing great and feel so much better than I did on the first few days.

Thank you.” — Andy Lassner, executive producer, The Ellen Show.

Speaking of addiction…

“Part of me would actually be happy if Tweetdeck were no more bc even though it is totally glitchy and terrible it’s still intravenous. Taking my needle away would leave me with 2 options: smoking/snorting/shelving or getting clean. I think I’d methadone out of here at that point.” — Ben Dreyfuss, editorial director, Mother Jones.

Gossip Roundup

Erick Erickson thinks Trump is immature, but he’s still voting for him

“If I won the lottery tomorrow, I’d pay off my debts, go to seminary full time, and ignore politics. It’s pathetic to see the President on Twitter behaving like that, his fans cheering him on, and the media responding in kind.” — Erick Erickson, radio host, The Resurgent. “Starting to encounter Republicans who wonder if maybe the President should step aside for Pence. They’re absolutely in the minority on the GOP side, but there does seem to be a fatigue setting in — tired of always fighting and always having to defend.”

Tuesday 9:14 p.m.: “People keep asking. Yes, I am voting for Donald Trump in 2020. I haven’t seen anything I find impeachable, but I’ve seen a lot of the Democrats.”

NYT‘s Peter Baker defends House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff: “Did Schiff make up the president’s words? No, he made clear he was giving his interpretation, saying, ‘this is the essence of what the president communicates’ and ‘this is in sum and character what the president was trying to communicate.'”

It’s Wednesday: Trump is bashing the media

“Jim Acosta, CNN, White House correspondent: Trump ends his rant in the Oval Office with the President of Finland: ‘You have corrupt media in this country and it truly is the enemy of the people.'”

He’s also ripping on Pelosi and ‘Shifty Schiff’

FINNISH REPORTER: “Finland is the happiest country in the world.”

TRUMP: “Finland is a happy country.”

FINNISH REPORTER: “What can you learn from Finland?”

TRUMP: “Well, you got rid of Pelosi and you got rid of shifty Schiff. Finland is a happy country. He’s a happy leader, too.” pic.twitter.com/n8PRmE99QH — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) October 2, 2019

