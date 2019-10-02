Celebrate Kelly Ripa’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks And Career History

It’s Kelly Ripa’s birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

In honor of the 49-year-old actress’ day, we scoured the internet to find some of her hottest and most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some incredible ones over the last decade. (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

Born in Stratford, New Jersey, the “Live! with Kelly and Ryan” host got her first big break in the entertainment industry when a talent manager encouraged her to make a career in acting after seeing Ripa’s performance in her senior high school play. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

She would land a few small roles and then in 1990 she got a huge break when she scored a part on the hit ABC daytime soap opera series “All My Children.” It was then that the “Hope And Faith” star would become a household name and worldwide celebrity. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks)

She would remain on the popular series from 1990-2002 and it was also where she met the love of her life, actor Mark Consuelos in 1995. The two eloped May 1, 1996 and they’re still going strong today three kids later. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

Earlier this year, the “Riverdale” star lit up social media when he posted a jaw-dropping shot of Ripa in a bikini, showing she still looks amazing.(RELATED: Check Out These Jaw-Dropping Looks At The MTV VMA 2018 Awards [SLIDESHOW])

Here’s to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy birthday, Kelly! (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])