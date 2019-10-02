Watch Two Clips From The Season 3 Premiere Of ‘SEAL Team’

Two clips have been released by CBS from the “SEAL Team” season three premiere.

The plot of “Welcome to the Refuge,” according to CBS’ press site: “Jason Hayes leads the team on a mission in Serbia to track down an organization linked to the bombing of multiple American military outposts.” (RELATED: ‘SEAL Team‘ Star Max Thieriot Discusses Season 2 In Exclusive Interview)

In one of the clips shared from the Wednesday night episode, members of Bravo can be seen in pursuit of a vehicle before finally bringing it to a halt.

In the other, Clay and Jason have a frank discussion about the newest Bravo member’s time away from the team and war being their “refuge.”

Give them both a watch below.

I can’t wait for tonight, Wednesday night. It’s going to be epic. I absolutely loved the first two seasons, and I have no doubt three will be just as good.

Judging from the clips above, we’re going to pick up right where we left off with the intensity, action and drama.

That’s what the fans want, and it looks like it’s what we’re going to get.

I can’t wait to see what Clay, Jason, Ray and the rest of Bravo are up to in season three. Make sure to tune in tonight on CBS at 9:00 EST to catch all the action.

We’re going to be in for an electric time, and don’t miss my review afterwards.