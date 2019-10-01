‘SEAL Team’ Returns Wednesday Night On CBS At 9:00 EST

Ladies and gentlemen, we’re a day out from the return of “SEAL Team” on CBS.

On Wednesday at 9:00 EST, we’ll get the best military show on TV back for a third season, and I couldn’t be more excited. (RELATED: ‘SEAL Team‘ Star Max Thieriot Discusses Season 2 In Exclusive Interview)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on Sep 10, 2019 at 11:43am PDT

As you all know, I’m a big fan of “SEAL Team.” I think it’s one of the best shows that’s ever been made, and it constantly keeps the audience on the edge of our seats.

When it comes to military content, I challenge you to find something more entertaining out there right now than the hit CBS show.

As I always point out, the show is also about a lot more than just blowing stuff up and shooting bad guys. Yes, that’s a huge part of “SEAL Team,” but it also goes a lot deeper.

I’ve never seen a military show that shines a light on PTSD and all the issues our brave warriors face off of the battlefield.

The war doesn’t end when the Seals return home. It just turns into a different kind of battle.

I can’t wait to find out what we get from Jason, Ray, Clay, Sonny and the rest of Bravo Team when “SEAL Team” starts up again for season three tomorrow night.

My guess is that we’re going to be in for one hell of a fun time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on Sep 30, 2019 at 3:10pm PDT

Sound off in the comments with your predictions for season three. I have no doubt that we’ll see the bullets fly as Bravo returns to action.