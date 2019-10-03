Tulsi Gabbard Supports Freedom Of Speech And Trump’s Right To Tweet

Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said she supported President Donald Trump’s right to tweet in a Wednesday statement.

When asked if she agreed with California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris’s assertion that the president should be banned from Twitter, Democratic presidential candidate Gabbard told NBC, “No, I think freedom of speech is something that is an important, foundational right in our democracy.”

Asked if she agrees with @KamalaHarris that President @realDonaldTrump‘s Twitter account should be suspended, @TulsiGabbard says, “No. I think freedom of speech is something that is an important, foundational, right in our democracy.” pic.twitter.com/6o1DYNVRFK — Julia Jester (@JulesJester) October 2, 2019

Gabbard has also resisted impeaching Trump — saying it would be “divisive.” But she has also spoken up on foreign policy issues, saying the president was too close to Saudi Arabia and was forcing the United States to be that country’s “b****.” (RELATED: Tulsi Gabbard Steals Show At Dem Debate In Gorgeous White Pantsuit)

In her comments to NBC, Gabbard said that even though “the things that are coming from Donald Trump are inciting a lot of divisiveness in our country … we can’t just cancel, or shut down or silence those who we disagree with or who hold different views or who say things that we strongly disagree with … ”

Gabbard also mentioned that those who “who wear a uniform are prepared to give their lives to protect and defend this freedom of speech.”