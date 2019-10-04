Laura Ingraham Is Thankful Corker And Flake Are Gone: ‘We Only Have To Endure Romney’s Self-Righteous Blather’

Fox News personality Laura Ingraham took aim Friday at Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, complaining about his “self-righteous blather.”

“Today I’m reminded of how fortunate we are not to have Corker and Flake in the Senate. We only have to endure Romney’s self-righteous blather, and sometimes Sasse’s,” she tweeted.

Today I’m reminded of how fortunate we are not to have Corker and Flake in the Senate. We only have to endure Romney’s self-righteous blather, and sometimes Sasse’s: https://t.co/SESA2QqiM1 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 4, 2019

Ingraham was responding to Romney’s statement with regard to President Donald Trump’s calls for officials in other countries to investigate potential corruption tied to former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Accuses Fox Hosts Of Calling Her By The Wrong Name Because ‘Racism’)

“By all appearances, the President’s brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling,” Romney tweeted.

By all appearances, the President’s brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 4, 2019

Ingraham took another shot at Romney, suggesting that the former presidential candidate was more interested in attacking the current Republican president than he had been in becoming the president in 2012. “If only Romney had shown this type of energy and fight in his 2012 campaign. But apparently his ‘conscience’ has no problem with the Democrats,” she added.