Rubio Says Trump Was Trolling Media By Calling On China To Investigate Biden

Sen. Marco Rubio told reporters in the Florida Keys that President Trump is playing the media like a fiddle.

“Do you think it’s OK for President Trump to ask China to launch an investigation of Joe Biden and Hunter Biden?” a male reporter asked at a press conference Friday morning, referring to the Democratic presidential frontrunner and his son, who has had addiction problems and an unusual tie to Burisma, an energy company in Ukraine.

“The media responded right on task,” the Florida Republican said, adding that Trump “plays it like a violin and everyone falls right into it. That’s not a real request.”

Rubio said Trump was “needling” the press and knew that the media would get outraged. He said Trump is “pretty good” at getting everyone “fired up.”

The reporter followed up, asking, “You’re one of the loudest critics of China and human rights abuses. Is it OK for him to say that?

Rubio wouldn’t bite.

“I think he did it to get you guys, I think he did it to provoke you to ask me and others and get outraged by it,” Rubio replied.

Trump routinely called Rubio “Little Marco” on the brutal campaign trail in 2016. He also mocked his big ears, saying they are “the biggest ears I’ve ever seen.”

At one point, Rubio had enough and started firing back at him. “Donald is not going to make America great again,” he said. “He’s going to make it orange.”