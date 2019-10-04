Unfit To Print Episode 27: Chris Cuomo Gets Blasted By CNN Guest Over Adam Schiff’s Lies

“Unfit to Print” is back with another episode breaking down the media’s coverage of Ukraine-gate, and this time we’re calling out CNN’s Chris Cuomo and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow for covering for House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff.

Cuomo chided his guest, security analyst Fred Fleitz, earlier this week for claiming Schiff may have had advance knowledge of the whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump. Little did he know, Fleitz would be proven correct by The New York Times.

LISTEN:

Maddow, meanwhile, tried to downplay Schiff’s dramatic reading of the call transcript between Trump and the Ukrainian president that he later admitted was a “parody.”

LISTEN:

We’re also checking back in on the 12-year-old girl who falsely claimed that her white classmates held her down, called her hair “nappy,” and cut off her dreadlocks. It turns out the local reporter who first nabbed the story may have had a personal political interest in covering this girl’s claims. (RELATED: Reporter Behind False Dreadlock Story Promoted Family’s Hair Care Business)

WATCH:

