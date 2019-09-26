Media

Unfit To Print Episode 26: Dems’ Impeachment Hysteria Backfires On Biden

Amber Athey White House Correspondent

On this week’s episode of Unfit to Print, Daily Caller White House correspondent Amber Athey gets to the root of the latest impeachment push against the president.

The intelligence community inspector general found that the whistle blower behind a complaint against President Donald Trump had indications of “an arguable political bias” in favor of a Trump political opponent and also relied on “hearsay” to file allegations against the Republican, according a Justice Department legal opinion released Wednesday.

