Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Squad’ Dividing The Democratic Party?

This is part two of our series “Across the Aisle,” where Democrats and Republicans discuss and debate issues impacting their communities and America.

In this episode, we discuss whether Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘squad’ is the face of the Democratic Party. The panel had very different views on the influence of Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib. (RELATED: Democrats And Republicans Debate Race Relations In America Under Trump.)

Robert Patillo, Christianne Allen, Jared LeSage, Joel Patrick and Ameshia Cross all participated in this discussion which was recorded in our headquarters in Washington, D.C.

WATCH:

