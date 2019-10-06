Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Squad’ Dividing The Democratic Party?

This is part two of our series “Across the Aisle,” where Democrats and Republicans discuss and debate issues impacting their communities and America.
In this episode, we discuss whether Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘squad’ is the face of the Democratic Party. The panel had very different views on the influence of Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib. (RELATED: Democrats And Republicans Debate Race Relations In America Under Trump.)
Robert Patillo, Christianne Allen, Jared LeSage, Joel Patrick and Ameshia Cross all participated in this discussion which was recorded in our headquarters in Washington, D.C.
WATCH:
———————————————————————————————————————
NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:
Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt
Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump
Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?
New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico
‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad
Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea
Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’