ESPN Releases Awesome Gardner Minshew Video For Being ‘The Most Interesting QB In The World’

ESPN dropped an amazing Gardner Minshew video on Twitter on Sunday.

The sports network deemed the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback “the most interesting QB in the world,” and it’s really hard to disagree with their assessment of the situation. (RELATED: Gardner Minshew Dominates Against The Broncos As Minshew Mania Grows)

The video plays off of the famous Dos Equis “most interesting man” commercials except it’s way funnier and much more entertaining.

Give it a watch below. Football fans will love it.

Brett Favre once called him for fashion advice. He recommended jorts. Gardner Minshew is the most interesting QB in the world pic.twitter.com/FbiUwNKcGK — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 6, 2019

It’s absolutely awesome how the whole NFL world and sports outlets are fully embracing Minshew Mania. Yes, he lost a close one to the Panthers yesterday, but that’s just a small hiccup.

He still balled out of his damn mind. He was tossing the football around like he was Brett Favre in his prime.

Gardner Minshew to DJ Chark for the 37 yard TD. Minshew Mania lives. pic.twitter.com/cn6rHri0Rv — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 6, 2019

I might not know much, but I know Minshew Mania is here to stay. It’s not going anywhere. Nick Foles should get used to the bench because fans might riot if Minshew gets yanked.

This isn’t just about football anymore. This about the soul of America, and this country needs the Washington State star out there balling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5) on Sep 20, 2019 at 11:04am PDT

Stay frosty, Gardner. The whole country is depending on you.