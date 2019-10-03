Kylie Jenner Addresses Rumors About Travis Scott Split And Reports About Date With Ex-Tyga

Kylie Jenner finally responded to rumors about her and boyfriend Travis Scott splitting and she confirmed they are true Thursday, along with shutting down another involving her ex, Tyga.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is,” the 22-year-old reality star tweeted to her millions of followers. “There was no ‘2am date with Tyga.'”(RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

“You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at,” she added, before tweeting that her and Scott are focused on co-parenting their daughter Stormi. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Pleads With Khloé And Kim Kardashian To Not ‘Bully’ Jordyn Woods Following Cheating Scandal)

“Travis and [I] are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” Jenner continued. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

The comments come after reports surfaced earlier this week about how the reality star and 28-year-old rapper had decided to change their relationship status to single and ones alleging that Kylie reunited with her ex-Tyga at a recording studio inside the Sunset Marquis, per People magazine.

Jenner was photographed leaving the studio in the early hours of the morning Wednesday with friends.

As previously reported, Kylie and Tyga dated on and off for three years before they split in 2017 shortly after the reality star started dating Scott. Several months later reports surfaced that Jenner was pregnant with her first child.

Sources shared with the outlet that the split between Kylie and Scott came because right now they have different priorities.

“There were several issues that made them decide to take a break,” a source shared. “Kylie is all about family life and really wants a second baby.”