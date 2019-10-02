REPORT: Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Taking A Break After Dating For Two Years

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott have reportedly taken a break from their relationship.

The couple, who has been together for two years and share a daughter, Stormi, has been spending time apart, according to a report published Tuesday by TMZ.

Jenner and Scott haven’t been together publicly since the Aug. 27 premiere of the rapper’s documentary “Look Mom, I Can Fly” and sources claim the pair have decided to be single for now.

The social media influencer hasn’t shared any photos of the two since she released her Playboy shoot directed by Scott. The rapper was also absent from Jenner’s side at Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding reception on Monday. (RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Slams Kylie Jenner As Having ‘Entitlement’ Issues In New Clip)

The reported split comes months after Jenner allegedly accused Scott of cheating on her. He denied the allegations at the time.

I’m not so sure the couple isn’t together anymore. Just because they haven’t shared any photos on social media doesn’t mean they have broken up. Scott also could have been absent from Bieber’s wedding because he had a previous commitment.

I don’t know what to believe, but I hope that they are still together for the sake of Stormi.

She needs her family to be together.