Prison Inmate Backed By Kim Kardashian Released From Prison After 23 Years

A man convicted of murder has been released from prison with help from reality star Kim Kardashian.

Momolu Stewart was convicted of murder back in 1999 when he was 16 years old, according to a report published Monday by the New York Post. Stewart, now 39, was given a life sentence and has spent 23 years in prison after being tried as an adult.

Momolu Stewart is FREE! 22 years after a life sentence, my student and friend emerged into the loving arms of family and friends. Special thanks to @KimKardashian for her support. I can guarantee you that Momolu will become a force for good in our community. @guprisonjustice pic.twitter.com/C5s5ulwH15 — Marc Howard (@marcmhoward) October 7, 2019

His life sentence was suspended Friday, in part because of the work of Kardashian.

Stewart’s release comes two months after Kardashian wrote a letter on his behalf to DC Superior Court Judge Robert Salerno. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian-Inspired Prison Reform Law Allows $70M Wall Street Scammer Out Of Jail)

“[Stewart] is especially deserving of your consideration,” Kardashian wrote. “He has been rehabilitated and is no longer dangerous to society.”

“While he cannot go back and change what happened when he was 16 years old, he takes responsibility for the pain he has caused to the victim’s family, and feels true remorse for his role in the crime that resulted in the loss of life,” she continued.

While in prison, Stewart received his GED through the Georgetown Prison Scholars Program.

“I have every confidence that upon his release he will continue to guide others away from a life of crime and continue on his own path to redemption and success,” Kardashian added.

On @fox5dc at 11: Sentenced to life for murder, we were there as Momolu Stewart became a free man. It’s under a DC law that allows those who committed crimes as minors to go free early. Hear from Momolu & family of the man he killed. https://t.co/sFgRjZxHHJ — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) October 8, 2019

Kardashian met Stewart while filming her documentary “Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project.”

A petition for Stewart’s release was filed under the Incarceration Reduction Amendment Act. The act now allows inmates who were tried as adults while they were still very young to have their sentences reduced.