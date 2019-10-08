Michigan Vs. Penn State Gets Primetime Start, Will Begin At 7:30 EST On October 19

Michigan and Penn State will play in primetime on October 19.

The Wolverines announced Monday that the highly-anticipated game would kick off at 7:30 EST on ABC next weekend.

THIS JUST IN: Our game at Penn State (Oct. 19) will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Fzq3uwjVye — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 7, 2019

This is a great call for ABC.

I don’t know who made this call, but they deserve a raise.

If you have two major teams playing and a primetime spot open, you just have to put them in it. It’d be dereliction of duty to not do it.

ABC would be fools to let Michigan and PSU play during the day if there was an open slot available at night.

We’re talking about two of the best teams in America, we’re talking about to historic programs and we’re talking about two squads in the hunt for a playoff spot.

I have no idea who will win, but I actually think Michigan has a very real shot. They’re on a mission after Wisconsin slaughtered them in front of America.

Something tells me they damn sure won’t just roll over and play dead. Tune in October 19 on ABC to find out.

It’s going to be a great game!