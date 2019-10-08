Purdue Unveils Astronaut Inspired Football Uniforms For Game Against Maryland

The Purdue Boilermakers are going to have some fire uniforms this weekend when they play Maryland.

The Boilermakers will wear astronaut inspired football uniforms, and they’re absolutely incredible. I know the team might not be great, but these things are utterly incredible.

Take a look at them below.

Be a part of the mission and get your Moon Walk Mini Helmet https://t.co/RHBX2MRXar pic.twitter.com/Mj5f3V1dpb — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) October 7, 2019

The school that educated 25 astronauts and two moon men, Neil Armstrong & Gene Cernan, gives us the Uniform Of The Year for Homecoming this Saturday: Take a bow, @BoilerFootball. pic.twitter.com/27lALaRCuw — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 8, 2019

You can go ahead and end the uniform game right now. It’s over. It’s 100% over. The moment Purdue takes the field wearing these things, it’s over forever.

Purdue, one of the best engineering schools on the planet, wearing these things will almost certainly guarantee them a win.

How couldn’t it? They’re wearing uniforms inspired by astronauts! It’s one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Purdue Football (@boilerfootball) on Oct 6, 2019 at 3:46pm PDT

I can’t wait to watch the Boilermakers run all over Maryland in this unis. They’re currently 4.5 underdogs. Go ahead and smash that spread because this thing isn’t going to be close.

Much like beating the Soviets to the moon, this one is going to be a massacre.