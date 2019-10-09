World

Yom Kippur Shooting Near Synagogue In Germany Leaves At Least Two Dead, Police Say

A participant of the "Berlin wears kippa" rally wears a kippa in Berlin on April 25, 2018. (Photo: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images)

TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Mary Margaret Olohan Social Issues Reporter

At least two people are dead and one suspect is in custody after a shooting near a synagogue in Germany Wednesday, police said.

The shooting happened on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism, in Halle, Germany, The Washington Post reported. Multiple suspects are thought to have fled the scene, police spokeswoman Ulrike Diener said.

“Several shots were fired,” Halle police said in a statement on Twitter, The New York Times reported. “The suspected perpetrators fled in a vehicle.”

A picture taken on February 19, 2019 shows graves vandalised with swastikas at the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, on the day of a nationwide marches against a rise in anti-Semitic attacks. - Around 80 graves have been vandalised at the Jewish cemetery in the village of Quatzenheim, close to the border with Germany in the Alsace region, which were discovered early February 19, 2019, according to a statement from the regional security office. (Photo by Frederick FLORIN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERICK FLORIN/AFP/Getty Images)

A picture taken on Feb. 19, 2019 shows graves vandalized with swastikas at the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, France, on the day of a nationwide marches against a rise in anti-Semitic attacks. (FREDERICK FLORIN/AFP/Getty Images)

An attacker allegedly threw a grenade in the synagogue’s cemetery, according to the German newspaper Bild. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Accuses Trump Of Anti-Semitism In Attacks Against Schiff)

The shooter was allegedly dressed in combat gear with an assault rifle, an eyewitness told local reporters according to WaPo. The eyewitness described hearing explosions as well, but a police spokeswoman could not confirm that explosions occurred, the publication reported.

Shots were also reportedly fired in a city about 10 miles away from Halle in Landsberg, Germany, WaPo reported citing German media outlets.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.