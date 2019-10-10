REPORT: Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Are Still Working Out Details Of Their Divorce Settlement

Actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are reportedly still working through the details of their divorce settlement.

The former couple is still negotiating their finances, according to a report published Wednesday by The Blast. Jolie and Pitt originally filed for divorce back in September of 2016.

Jolie and Pitt have requested more time from the court in order to work out their financials. Court documents obtained by The Blast show the couple has struggled to figure out how to split up their fortune. Pitt has asked for a private judge moving forward. The county court has approved the move, but Pitt and Jolie will have to pay for it themselves.

The couple is reportedly stuck on what to do with the French château Miraval that the pair bought back in 2011. (RELATED: Angelina Jolie Is Joining Time Magazine As A Contributing Editor)

Pitt and Jolie met in 2004 while working together on the set of “Mr. And Mrs. Smith.” Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston at the time, which created a scandal. In 2005, Pitt and Aniston separated. Pitt and Jolie’s relationship was confirmed in July of 2005 after the pair did a W Magazine spread.

The couple share six children together.

“At the end of my relationship with Brad, I did not recognize myself,” Jolie recently said in an interview with a french outlet.