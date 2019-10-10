Tickets For The Wisconsin/Nebraska Game Are Officially Booked. I’ll Be Seeing Lincoln Real Soon

Ladies and gentlemen, the trip to Lincoln, Nebraska for the big game between the Badgers and Cornhuskers is officially a go.

After months of planning, countless hours examining any potential outcomes and preparing for what could happen on the ground, the green light for the trip to Nebraska was finally given today, Thursday.

In what could only be described as a scene out of a military movie, everything hung in the balance as some of the most powerful people in Wisconsin sports discussed if we were going to invade Lincoln, and show them what we’re all about. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After some tense moments of silence, a voice spoke to me over the phone and said, “This is a no brainer. It’s a go.”

Within a matter of minutes, the trip was finalized, travel plans were confirmed and an emergency plan was formalized just in case fans of the Cornhuskers do something stupid down by 50 or 60 in the second quarter.

After months and months of nonstop trash talk from Nebraska fans, I’m finally showing up to your city. They said I’d never do it. The Nebraska faithful said I’d never show my face in Lincoln. What they didn’t know was this had been in motions for months, if not a lifetime.

You see, I knew Nebraska wouldn’t be any good. Call it my gift. I can see things that most football fans don’t notice until it’s too late.

I see the writing on the wall before the spray paint has even been bought at the store. Now, it’s a time for reckoning.

It’s time for Nebraska fans to face the music and dance. You asked for David Hookstead, and you’re going to get everything I’ve got.

Welcome to hell, gentlemen. It only gets worse from here.

Never forget who is the true King in the North when it comes to college football. pic.twitter.com/vtbKyAPdYe — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2019

P.S.: I’ve never been to Lincoln before. If anybody has any great bar recommendations, please hit me with them.