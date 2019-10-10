Jalen Ramsey Expected To Play Week 6 Against The Saints

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is expected to play this weekend against the New Orleans Saints.

Ramsey hasn’t played in a long time, and has been in some deep turmoil with the team. He’s demanded a trade, missed time for the birth of a child and has since struggled with a back issue. At times it seemed like his career with the Jags was most certainly coming to an end. It turns out that might not be the case.

Team owner Shahid Khan told TheStreet the following in an article published Thursday:

Well, I think [Jalen Ramsey] is going to be playing this week, and hopefully you’ll tune into the [New Orelans] Saints game, but I think that…you gotta balance what’s good for the team and what the individual wishes may be…I met with [Ramsey] a couple of days ago, had a heart-to-heart and I think we’ll be able to come to whatever makes sense for all

As I’ve said before about the situation between the Jaguars and Ramsey, you literally have no idea what is going to happen at any given time. (RELATED: Jalen Ramsey Says His ‘Trade Request Stills Stands’ With The Jaguars)

One moment, it looks like he’s almost certainly going to get traded. Wait a few minutes, and now he’s playing week six.

It’s the definition of a fluid situation.

If things have been ironed out and Ramsey is focused on just playing football, then the Jaguars should absolutely try to work him back onto the field.

He’s one of the most talented players in the league. When you have a guy like that, you want him playing as much as possible as long as he’s not going to be a distraction.

Obviously, Ramsey has been known to be distracting. However, if he can tamp all the unnecessary stuff down, then he can be a dominant force.

We’ll see if he’s on the field Sunday. At this rate, I’m not willing to guarantee or bet on anything because things seem to be changing on a whim.