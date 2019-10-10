Harris Says Her Pronouns Are ‘She, Her, And Hers’ At LGBTQ Forum. Cuomo Responds, ‘Mine, Too’

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris entered the CNN LGBTQ forum by saying her pronouns are “She, her, and hers,” to which CNN’s Chris Cuomo quipped, “Mine, too.”

The California senator walked onto the stage Thursday night in Los Angeles amid applause. (RELATED: Protesters Interrupt Pete Buttigieg, Shouting ‘Trans People Are Dying, Do Something!’)

As she greeted Cuomo, Harris told the crowd, “My pronouns are, she, her, and hers.”

Cuomo replied to Harris, “She, her, and hers? Mine too.” (RELATED: Buttigieg Speaks Out On LGBTQ Teaching In Christianity: ‘It Makes God Smaller’)

“Alright,” Harris said with a smile.

Oh good grief. Kamala opens by stating—with a straight face—that her pronouns are “she, her, and hers.” Credit where credit’s due: Chris Cuomo replied, “Me too.” ????????????#EqualityTownHall — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) October 11, 2019

Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris panders to CNN’s LGBT town hall, says: “My pronouns are ‘she/her/hers'” CNN’s Chris Cuomo mocks her: “Mine too!” pic.twitter.com/aXX3HNkVLp — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 11, 2019

WATCH:

