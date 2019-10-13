Tiffany Trump Turns 26 Years Old

October 13 is Tiffany Trump’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her greatest looks.

Tiffany Trump is an American socialite and daughter of President Donald Trump and ex-wife Martha Maples. She was born in West Palm Beach, Florida. Her parents divorced in 1999 and Tiffany was raised by her mother in California.

Tiffany received a bachelor of arts degree in sociology and urban studies from the University of Pennsylvania. She began attending Georgetown Law School in 2017. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Shares Jaw-Dropping Throwback Shots In Honor Of Dad’s Birthday)

In 2011, Tiffany released a single called “Like A Bird.” She contemplated taking her music career further, but has not released any other music. She went on to intern at Vogue in 2015. The following year she walked for designer Andrew Warren during New York Fashion Week.

Tiffany joined her father during his 2016 presidential campaign and made several appearances at events. In 2016, she spoke at the Republican National Convention.

Check out her photos below: