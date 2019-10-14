Watch The Preview For The New ‘American Horror Story’ Episode ‘Red Dawn’

The new “American Horror Story: 1984” episode looks like it’s going to be lit.

The plot of “Red Dawn,” according to FX’s YouTube description, is, “As twilight broaches, the survivors brace for a final brawl.” (REVIEW: ‘American Horror Story’ Throws The Audience A Major Twist In ‘True Killers’)

Judging from the preview, it looks like Brooke and Montana might finally have the confrontation we’ve been waiting for, and the Night Stalker is back to doing what he does after being raised from the dead.

It also appears like Margaret and Mr. Jingles will continue to explore the fact she framed him for the 1970 massacre.

Give it a watch below.

I honestly can’t wait to see what we get as “1984” progresses. The first four episodes have been incredible, and even better than I expected.

The fact the entire 1984 timeline takes place in one night is awesome. I’m not sure we’ve seen something like that before, and I’m loving it.

The flashbacks have been great, the villains have been outstanding and there’s no doubt at all that “AHS” is back to hitting home runs.

Tune in Wednesday night on FX for the latest episode. I have no doubt at all that it’ll be absolutely lit.