Beto Claims Trans Women Of Color Can Be Killed With ‘Complete Impunity’

Presidential Candidates Attend The California Democratic Party Organizing Convention

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

William Davis Reporter

Former Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke claimed Saturday that trans women of color can be killed with “complete impunity” in the U.S.

O’Rourke made the comments during a stump speech in Iowa, where he pushed back at concerns that he’s moved too far to the left, specifically addressing his plan to confiscate AR-15s from Americans through a mandatory gun buyback program. (RELATED: Beto O’Rourke Says America Was ‘Founded On White Supremacy’)

” I would be afraid if I were a schoolteacher in a kindergarten classroom and those kids for whom I had already sacrificed so much were up against a gunman with an AR-15 because we didn’t have the courage to stop them while we still had time,” O’Rourke said. “I would be afraid if I were the son of an immigrant who went to work early this morning and never came back, detained and deported back to a country he had not seen for 20 years.”

WATCH:

The presidential candidate then falsely claimed that “trans women of color” can be murdered in the U.S. without consequences.

“I would be afraid if I was a trans woman of color who could be killed with complete impunity in this country right now with no one to follow up or investigate,” he said. (RELATED: Here Are The Two Republicans Who Co-Sponsored A Bill To Allow Male Athletes To Compete In Women’s Sports)

Since launching his presidential campaign in March, O’Rourke has moved to the left on several policy positions, including proposing a mandatory buyback program for certain firearms, and tearing down existing fencing at the southern border.