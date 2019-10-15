Bernie Calls Elizabeth Warren The ‘C’ Word

On today’s show we cover the journalistic hyperventilation over a year old parody video played at a pro-Trump event in Florida that mocked media outlets. Plus, CNN is dealing with a hidden video scandal exposing their anti-Trump bias, Bernie Sanders calls Elizabeth Warren the “c-word,” Hunter Biden won’t take money from foreign sources only if his dad is elected, and LeBron James comes down against freedom of speech and in favor of communists in China.

A parody video played on TV screens at a gathering of Trump supporters that took a scene from the movie “Kingsman: The Secret Service” and superimposed media logos and the President’s head over the faces of people in a violent fight scene. It was harmless and had gone unnoticed in the year it was posted online. But the media caught wind of it playing at a Trump-related event and suddenly it became the biggest threat to democracy since the last pearl-clutching liberal declared threat to democracy in the age of Trump. It’s as absurd as it sounds, and we rip the whole mess apart.

CNN has been hit with a hidden camera exposé from Project Veritas with revelations that would only surprise people who haven’t been paying attention – the top brass at CNN have an anti-Trump bias. It’s not been a good time for journalism, as ABC showed a video on the network newscast and Good Morning America they said was from Syria but was actually from a gun range in Kentucky. Sloppy, all-around.

Hunter Biden promises he won’t take any contracts or jobs from foreign countries if his father wins the presidency. What he doesn’t seem to realize is if his father doesn’t win the White House his only internationally marketable skill – being Joe Biden’s son – will have no value on the world stage. We explain the whole corrupt mess.

Things are getting so rough in the Democratic primary that Bernie Sanders called Elizabeth Warren one Democrat can call another: a capitalist. And NBA champion LeBron James proved he is not a champion for the concept of liberty and freedom when he finally weighed in on the insane controversy of a league general manager supporting freedom protests in Hong Kong. It’s amazing what people, even those with more money than they could spend in 5 lifetimes, will do to make a little more. We have all the audio.

