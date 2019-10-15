Beto Tears Into ‘Punitive’ Warren At Democratic Debate

Former Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke ripped Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren as divisive during Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate.

“Sometimes Senator Warren is more about being punitive and pitting some part of the country against each other, instead of lifting people up,” O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke also attacked Warren’s focus on billionaires as distracting from the needs of working families. (RELATED: Obama Alums Attack Warren Ahead Of Democratic Debate)

“I think of a woman in Las Vegas, Nevada, working four Jobs, raising her child with disabilities and any American with disabilities knows just how hard it is to make it and get by in this country already,” O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke also became the latest Democratic candidate to attack Warren after she repeatedly dodged questions on if her health care plan would raise taxes.

“She has yet to describe her tax plan and whether or not that person I met would see a tax increase,” O’Rourke said. “Under my administration, if you are make less than $250,000 a year as a family, you will not see a tax increase. That family needs to know that.”

WATCH:

O’Rourke has repeatedly come under fire from all sides of the aisle for several of his policy proposals, including his proposal to confiscate certain firearms through a mandatory gun buyback program, as well as his proposal to tax churches and religious institutions that oppose same-sex marriage.