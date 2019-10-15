Cory Booker Explodes On CNN For ‘Using Donald Trump’s Lies’ On Stage

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker went after the moderators of the CNN-New York Times Democratic debate on stage Tuesday, saying that a question about former Vice President Joe Biden and Ukraine was “offensive.”

“I want to say, I am having Deja Vu all over again. First of all, because I saw this play in 2016’s election. We are literally using Donald Trump’s lies and the second issue we cover is elevating a lie and attacking a statesman,” Cory Booker said.

He continued, “That was so offensive. The only person sitting at home that was enjoying that was Donald Trump seeing we are distracting from his malfeasance and selling out of his office. I’m having Deja Vu all over again.”

“We have another health care debate and we’re not talking about the clear and existential threat in America that we are in a state that has had two Planned Parenthoods closed. We are seeing all over this country women’’ reproductive rights under attack. And, god bless Kamala. Women should not be the only ones taking up this cause and this fight,” the senator added.

“It’s not just because women are our daughters and our friends and our wives. It’s because women are people. People deserve to control their own bodies,” Booker also said.