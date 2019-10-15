REPORT: Zoe Kravitz Named As Catwoman In ‘The Batman’

Actress Zoe Kravitz will reportedly star as Catwoman in Warner Bros.’ upcoming film directed by Matt Reeves.

Kravitz reportedly tested for the role in “The Batman” alongside the lead Robert Pattinson, according to a report published Monday by The Hollywood Reporter. Other actresses who tested for the role included Ella Balinska, Eiza Gonzalez, and Ana de Armas.

The decision to have Kravitz take the role came over the weekend, multiple sources told THR.

Catwoman is a classic character in the Batman story. She made many appearances in the 1960s television series “Batman.” The role of Catwoman has been reprised many times. In 1992, Michelle Pfeiffer portrayed the character in “Batman Returns.” Next, she was played by Halle Berry in the 2004 film “Catwoman.” (RELATED: Robert Pattinson ‘Frontrunner’ To Be The New Batman)

Most recently, Anne Hathaway grabbed the role in the 2012 adaptation “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Kravitz has had previous experience with the role as she voiced the character in the 2017 “Batman Lego Movie.”

“The Batman” is set to be released in June of 2021.

I’m excited to see Kravitz on the big screen. Her acting in HBO’s “Big Little Lies” was absolutely phenomenal and it’ll be interesting to see what she can do with the character Catwoman.