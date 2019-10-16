Alabama’s Win Streak Against Unranked Opponents Will Hit 88 With A Victory Over Tennessee

Alabama’s winning streak against unranked opponents is simply mind-boggling.

As pointed by Saturday Down South, the historic winning streak against unranked opponents is currently at 87 and will hit 88 with a victory over Tennessee on Saturday, which is almost certainly going to happen.

The last loss to an unranked opponent for the Tide? Well, it came all the way back in 2007 against Louisiana Monroe. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, George W. Bush still had the nuclear codes the last time an unranked team beat Nick Saban. Go ahead and let that sink in for a moment.

Say whatever you want about Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, but it’s jarring stats like this one that make their domination absolutely undeniable.

I was in high school the last time the Tide got upset by an unranked team. If that’s not impressive as all hell, then I honestly don’t know what is.

Even if you hate Nick Saban, you have to admit the man is simply on a different level in terms of success.

Will the streak get broken this weekend against Tennessee? Absolutely not. Alabama could play the backups in the second half and still breeze to a win.

By the time the sun comes up Sunday, Alabama’s streak of wins against unranked opponents will absolutely be at 88.

I hate the Tide more than most, but even I can admit when something is incredibly impressive. That’s exactly what this streak is.

Props for Saban for brutalizing unranked opponents week in and week out.