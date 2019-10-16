Taylor Swift Performs At NPR’s Tiny Desk

Pop singer Taylor Swift performed at NPR’s Tiny Desk.

The “Lover” singer performed songs from her new album with an acoustic twist, according to the videos published Wednesday by NPR.

“I just decided to take this as an opportunity to show you guys how the songs sounded when I first wrote them,” Swift told the audience at NPR.

Swift sang four songs instead of the usual three. She opened with “The Man” before singing “Lover,” “Death By A Thousand Cuts” and “All Too Well.”

NPR’s Tiny Desk concerts began back in 2008 and there have been roughly 800 concerts published, according to the news outlet. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Talks About The Dangers Of ‘Cancel Culture’ In New Vogue Interview)

The stripped-down versions of the songs are enough to make even the people who love to hate on Swift understand her talent. The lyrics of her songs are so intricate and when mixed with the acoustic sound are enough to make anyone’s heart melt.

There’s something about Swift that always makes you feel like you’re there with her. Everything is so intimate, including this new appearance.

The only thing I can think of that would have made this performance better is if Swift had just gone ahead and played every song on the new “Lover” album.