QB Brock Osweiler Retires From The NFL After Earning More Than $41 Million

Quarterback Brock Osweiler has retired from the NFL as a very rich man.

The former NFL passer, who played for the Dolphins, Broncos, Browns and Texans, told 9News on Wednesday that he was “extremely grateful” for his time in the NFL and “couldn’t be more appreciative” when discussing his decision to step away from the game after being drafted in 2012.

You know why Brock Osweiler is probably very “appreciative” and “grateful” for his time playing pro ball? It’s because he made north of $41 million!

Yes, you read that correctly. Brock Osweiler, who had a career TD/INT line of 37-31, made $41 million playing in the NFL. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means he was paid more than a million dollars for every single touchdown he threw. I have nothing but props to give a guy who is able to get paid that kind of cash to not really do much.

You know you had one hell of a great agent when you’re pretty much a career backup and you get paid $41 million to do it.

Of course, the fact he played a bunch for the Broncos the year they won the Super Bowl really helped him score his big deal, which he then proceeded to do virtually nothing on.

Still, you have to just tip your cap to him. He fleeced NFL owners out of $41 million when he wasn’t worth a fraction of that kind of cash.

Osweiler is a Montana native, and I hope he goes and buys himself a big ranch somewhere in the state. There’s no question he’s earned that right!

If the owners are willing to give you the kind of cash they gave the former ASU star, then you take it and run!