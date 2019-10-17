Conshohocken Golden Bears Youth Football Team Fined For Winning 36-0

The Conshohocken Golden Bears are apparently in some trouble after winning 36-0 this past Saturday.

The Golden Bears beat their opponent by more than 31 points, which is a violation of the rules in Keystone Sports League, according to CBS Philadelphia.

The punishment? A $500 fine. As former NFL star Torrey Smith said after the fine, if you don’t want to “get smashed,” then play better.

@YouthKeystone is trippin!

1. Kids need to learn how to deal with failure. Don’t want to get smashed? Play better.

2. Life doesn’t let up. When it rains it pours.

3. The other kids can’t give their all because there is a rule. “Work hard but not too hard” that’s stupid. — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) October 12, 2019

I wish this wasn’t real. I really wish it wasn’t. This isn’t why our founding fathers picked up weapons against the British. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We didn’t start this beautiful country so that we could turn around and raise weak children. What a joke. I’m actually angry right now about little kids football and the outcome of the game.

This is an embarrassment to the USA and it’s spitting in the face of everything this country represents.

Listen up, folks. This is the United States of America. We have the best beer, we have the hottest women, we’re undefeated in World Wars, we dominate sports, we went to the moon, and we have really badass nuclear weapons.

We didn’t get to where we are today by taking it easy on people. We got to the top of the mountain by never taking our foot off of the gas.

If you don’t like losing by more than 31 points, then find a game plan to fix the situation. You don’t fine coaches for dominating.

If that were the case, Nick Saban would be bankrupt. In reality, he’s rich and has six rings. I wonder which strategy works better between handing out rings and fining winners?

Oh, that’d be handing out rings.

Shame on everybody involved with this situation. This is football! This isn’t soccer. We’re not here to make people feel good about themselves.

We’re here to win. If you can’t get behind that, then get the hell out of this country.