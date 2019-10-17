Jim Mora Trashes Wisconsin’s Offense, Doesn’t Think They’re A Top-4 Team

Former UCLA coach Jim Mora recently had some fighting words for the Wisconsin Badgers.

As you all know, my Badgers are undefeated at the moment with a 6-0 record after blowing away the first half of their schedule. Despite that, Mora isn’t too impressed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“They can’t score enough points … It’s 99.9% to me,” Mora said during a recent ESPN appearance when asked why Wisconsin wasn’t in his top four.

You can watch the whole exchange below.

Below is a live look at my reaction to this scorching hot take from Mora.

Let’s look at the facts here. The Badgers have scored 255 points through six games. That means they’re averaging 42.5 points every time they take the field.

Against very good Michigan and Michigan State defenses, my Badgers dropped 35 and 38, respectively. What fantasy land is Jim Mora living in right now?

We played two of the best defenses in America and lit them both up. OSU is viewed as arguably the most lethal offense on the planet, and they only scored 34 on MSU.

How is OSU so impressive doing that, but we score four more points without any recognition at all from Mora?

This is the blatant disrespect I’m talking about. The “experts” throw logic and facts right out of the window in favor of their half-cocked opinions.

Give me a break. I could make a joke here about how Jim Mora got fired from UCLA, but I’m going to be the bigger man.

I could remind everybody how Mora managed to lose at a place where winning should be as easy as breathing. Again, I could bring up all the embarrassing stuff about his football knowledge, but I’m not going to do that because I don’t like getting in the mud.

Props to me for, once again, being the bigger man.

Mora and all the other critics can keep hating all they want. We’ll see who is laughing louder and louder with every single Saturday that passes.

Now, we’re onto Illinois! Go, Badgers, go!