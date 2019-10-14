Wisconsin vs. Ohio State will kickoff at noon EST on October 26.

The announcement was made Monday afternoon, and it’s a disgrace to football fans everywhere. It’s an absolute slap in the face to purists of the sport to have two top 6 teams play in the early time slot.

Kickoff for our game against Ohio State will be 11 a.m. CT Can’t wait #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/E4QSC4MSyf — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 14, 2019

The TV network for the game hasn’t been announced yet, but I’m sure it’s going to be Fox. I’d bet just about anything on it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, I know a lot of you are going to want to point out that there’s a World Series that Saturday night already.

I couldn’t care less. I don’t care if the damn Super Bowl was already scheduled for October 26. When the biggest college football game of the year happens, you don’t schedule it to kick at noon EST. You just don’t.

What a load of absolute garbage. I wish you could all see me right now. I’m absolutely enraged. I’m furious at the moment.

Noon! Noon! Are you kidding me? This game and the fans watching it deserve to have it played under the lights.

We’re talking about the Ohio State Buckeyes against the Wisconsin Badgers. We’re talking about a fight for the fate of the Big 10 with a playoff spot on the line.

If you can’t understand why that game needs to be in primetime, then you just don’t understand college football.

Shame on everybody involved with this decision. Shame on all of you. I will still watch, I’ll still drink a beer, and I’ll still enjoy watching my Badgers get to work.

As for everybody who helped make this call, I hope your lives suck for the foreseeable future.