Tulsi Gabbard Responds To Hillary Clinton’s Russia Slight, Calls Her The ‘Queen Of Warmongers’

Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard fired back at former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Friday for calling her an agent of Russia, tweeting that Clinton is the “personification of the rot” that has taken over the Democratic Party.

In a series of tweets, Gabbard slammed Clinton for being the “queen of warmongers” and accused her of using “proxies” to oppose Gabbard’s presidential campaign because the congresswoman wants to pull the U.S. out of endless wars in the Middle East. (RELATED: Gabbard Triumphs — Initial Online Polls Say She Wins The Day)

“You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain,” Gabbard wrote. “It’s now clear that this primary is between you and me. Don’t cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly.”

Great! Thank you @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain. From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a … — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

… concerted campaign to destroy my reputation. We wondered who was behind it and why. Now we know — it was always you, through your proxies and … — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

… powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose. It’s now clear that this primary is between you and me. Don’t cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

Clinton took a shot at Gabbard on a podcast earlier this week, claiming she is the “favorite of the Russians” and that they are “grooming” her for the presidency. Gabbard has previously called out CNN and The New York Times, who hosted the second Democratic debate, for hosting pundits that have similarly accused Gabbard of being in the pockets of Russia and Syria.

Gabbard, who has been dubbed the winner of the Democratic presidential debates in multiple Drudge Report polls, has campaigned on keeping the U.S. out of unnecessary conflicts abroad.

A spokesman for Clinton, Nick Merrill, tweeted in response to Gabbard, “Assad day for your candidacy,” further referencing allegations that Gabbard is beholden to Syria and is an Assad apologist.