Wisconsin Releases Epic Hype Video For Game Against Illinois

Wisconsin dropped an amazing hype video for the game against Illinois on Saturday.

The video, which is titled “Chapter 7: Repeat,” talks about staying focused on the battle ahead of us. With nonstop chatter about Ohio State, it’s almost easy to forget that we’re playing the Fighting Illini this weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As you all already read, I’ve ordered the Wisconsin fanbase to stay focused. We can’t overlook anybody and we have to be ready for battle at all times.

This video is all the preparation you’ll need. Give it a watch below.

And we don’t plan on stopping anytime soon. Chapter 7: Repeat#OnWisconsin || #Badgers pic.twitter.com/eVeed0rJMq — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 17, 2019

Yeah, you can go ahead and inject that badass video right into my veins. If I wasn’t already cranked up to 100, you best believe I am now.

I’m going to wake up, crush the office football game, and then watch Jonathan Taylor run for about a billion yards against Illinois.

Where is a break wall? I need something to run though right now.

Honestly, how can you see that video and not be ready for war? Football is a sport for men and champions. Right now, I’m ready to take the field and continue our domination.

This is the Big 10, this is the Wisconsin Badgers and this is another opportunity for greatness. When we show up and show out, we’re going to do it in epic fashion down in Champagne.

That was a hell of a hype video, and I’m ready to roll. Tune in at noon on BTN to watch it go down. It’s going to a slaughter of biblical proportions.