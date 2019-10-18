‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Plot Details Posted On IMDB, Release Date Listed As June 17, 2020

Plot details for season three of “Yellowstone” appear to have surfaced online.

On the show’s IMDB page, the plot of the season three premiere is described as:

“The Dutton’s return for another fight, this time against the government. A lien has been placed on their properties amid the Beck brothers debacle. Kacey fights past demons on his future in the family. Beth searches for her heart, while a prominent former character has a say in the matter. Jimmy and the cowboys begin the search for other work.”

The release date for the third season is listed as June 17, 2020, which means we’re about eight months away from the greatest show on television returning. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

I’m all in on this plot. The Duttons have talked about financial concerns in past seasons, and at the end of season two, Beth even tells Rip that she can’t wait to lose the ranch. She’ll finally be free from the burden that has been on her family for decades.

Of course, there’s no way in hell John Dutton (Kevin Costner) will ever let his ranch get taken from him by the government or anybody else.

I also can’t wait to see what “demons” Kayce is fighting in this season. Honestly, the youngest Dutton son is one of the most fascinating characters on TV.

He’s trying to balance being a husband and father against his instincts that drive him towards violence to protect the ranch at all costs.

It’s been awesome watching his character balance the demons and angels in his life.

Make sure to keep checking back for more details on season three as they come in. As you all know, I’m a huge “Yellowstone” guy, and I can’t wait for the show to return.

The first two seasons were awesome. I have no doubt season three will live up to expectations.