Ezekiel Elliott Runs Over Malcolm Jenkins In Win Against The Eagles

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott plowed through Malcolm Jenkins during a big 37-10 win over the Eagles.

Elliott took the ball in the backfield, cruised through a gigantic opening in the offensive line and popped Jenkins with seemingly no effort at all.

Watch the incredible play below.

My friends, it really doesn’t get much worse than that at all. Jenkins tried to stand his ground to make a massive tackle in the red zone and Elliott sent him to a different zip code.

I’m not even sure he got Elliott to slow down. The former Ohio State star just kept chugging right to the goal line.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ezekiel Elliott (@ezekielelliott) on Oct 20, 2019 at 9:56pm PDT

I guess this is a lesson to defenders everywhere. If you plan on tackling Ezekiel Elliott one on one, then you better get a hell of a lot lower than Jenkins did.

Otherwise, the NFL superstar is just going to plow through you like you’re not even there.

Great play for Zeke and huge win for the Cowboys after a few rough weeks. It looks like things are back on track in Dallas.