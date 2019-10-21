Watch The Preview For The ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Episode ‘The Gang Texts’

The new “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” episode looks like it’s going to be hilarious.

The plot of “The Gang Texts,” according to FXX’s YouTube description, “During their trip to the Philadelphia Zoo, Mac sets up a text group chain for The Gang, but confusion sets in and The Gang must learn from the meerkats on how to communicate properly in a group.” (REVIEW: ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Starts Season 14 With Solid Episode)

Judging from the preview, fans of the hit FXX show are going to be in for a fun time during their little trip to the zoo.

Give it a watch below.

Through four episodes, the latest season of “Always Sunny” has been outstanding on every level. I know some fans soured a bit after season 13.

I don’t blame you. I had my issues with it as well. However, there’s no question that “Sunny” is now back at an elite level, and it looks like “The Gang Texts” will only continue that trend.

If season 14 continues like the first four episodes, then it’s going to likely go down as one of the best seasons in a long time.

There’s no show other than “South Park” that does a better job at taking no prisoners when it comes to taking aim at everything.

Tune in Wednesday night on FXX to watch the fifth episode of the new season. I think it’ll be a fun time.