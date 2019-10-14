Watch The Preview For The ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Episode ‘The Gang Chokes’

The upcoming “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” episode looks outstanding.

The plot of “The Gang Chokes,” according to FXX’s YouTube description, is, “Annoyed that the Gang failed to react as he nearly choked to death on an appetizer, Frank decides the Waiter, his savior, is the only person who has his back.”

Judging from the preview, the 14th season of “It’s Always Sunny” won’t be slowing down one bit because “The Gang Chokes” looks hilarious. (REVIEW: ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Starts Season 14 With Solid Episode)

Watch the preview below.

It’s been awesome watching “Sunny” get its fastball back on FXX. Season 13 wasn’t as bad as some people thought it was, but it certainly wasn’t up to the high standard of excellence people had come to expect.

That’s no longer an issue because the new episodes this season have all been excellent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Always Sunny in Philadelphia (@alwayssunnyfxx) on Oct 4, 2019 at 10:56am PDT

The world of comedy is simply better off when “Always Sunny” is out here throwing absolute strikes episode after episode.

Through three episodes of season 14, that’s exactly what we’ve gotten. I can’t wait to see what we get in “The Gang Chokes.”

My expectations are sky high!