‘Joker’ Earns $737.5 Million Globally, Will Become The Highest Grossing R-Rated Movie Ever Made

The box office numbers for “Joker” continue to be absolutely staggering.

According to The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday night, the film has now made $737.5 million globally, and is expected to easily become the highest grossing R-rated movie ever made.

“Deadpool” currently holds the record at $783 million. “Joker” is expected to go north of $900 million, which means the final numbers won’t even be close. (RELATED: ‘Joker‘ Makes Record $93.5 Million At The Domestic Box Office)

For a film that was hyped to cause so many problems for society, people really do seem to be loving it. That’s a good thing for society.

We can’t let the nonstop chirping from the nosebleeds ruin our entertainment. Joaquin Phoenix is a superstar, and everybody I know that’s watched him as the iconic villain has absolutely loved it.

The fact “Joker” is putting up these kind of mind-boggling numbers at the box office is a good sign for the quality of the movie.

Bad movies, generally speaking, don’t tend to make three quarters of a billion dollars in a matter of weeks.

Due to the fact it’s the college football season, I still haven’t seen “Joker,” but it’s high on my list of things to do.

I can’t wait to see if the movie lives up to my high expectations and all the hype. Judging from the box office numbers and reception around the world, I think I should be just fine.