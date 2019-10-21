Saints Players Measure Bears Running Back Tarik Cohen On The Field, Mock Him For Being Short

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen got mocked in pretty embarrassing fashion Sunday in a loss to the Saints.

Players from New Orleans pretended to measure Cohen out on the field, and made fun of him for being so short during the 36-25 win for the Saints.

The Bears running back is only 5’6″, which makes him one of the shortest people in the league. Watch the funny moment below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sean Payton trash talking Tarik Cohen And then Saints players measuring Cohen my god pic.twitter.com/i0QxqMbsVd — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) October 20, 2019

I don’t care who you are. If somebody tries to measure you on the field, then it’s an automatic reason to go. It’s a green light for a fight if I’ve ever seen one.

Now, I’m not condoning violence at all, but we all know short people have a quick temper to begin with. If opponents are going to mock you in front of America, then you can’t stand for it.

You just can’t stand for it at all.

Of course, it’s probably not a great idea for Cohen to be out here starting fights considering the fact he’s the size of a preteen boy.

Physically speaking, I’m not sure how he’d hold up against most of the players in the NFL. I’m guessing that it wouldn’t end well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀ (@tarikcohen) on Sep 30, 2019 at 7:37am PDT

Either way, pretending to measure your opponent on the field is an all-time savage move from the Saints. That’s some next level mind games when it comes to the NFL.

On the bright side for Cohen, he’s made more than $2 million through his first three seasons in the NFL. Something tells me that he’ll be just fine.