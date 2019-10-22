Dabo Swinney Is The Highest Paid Coach In College Football At More Than $9.3 Million

Clemson Football coach Dabo Swinney is the highest paid man in the sport.

According to the data compiled by USA Today, Swinney is the highest paid college football coach at $9.315 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alabama’s Nick Saban came in second at $8.857 million, and Jim Harbaugh was third at $7.5 million.

It’s hard to disagree with Dabo being the man at the top of the salary list. He’s won two out of the last three titles, and he is one hell of an amazing coach.

When you beat Alabama in decisive fashion and could leave for any job in the sport, you’re going to find yourself getting a gigantic payday.

That’s exactly what Swinney has done at Clemson, and it’s likely what he’ll do going forward.

As for Saban, you obviously can’t disagree with him getting a ton of money either. He’s won six rings during his career, and he has Alabama competing for championships every single year.

However, how embarrassing is it that Michigan is paying Jim Harbaugh the third most money in all of college football, and he routinely disappoints?

At some point in time, you just have to wonder when it’s finally time to cut and run. Clearly, Harbaugh hasn’t done anything to deserve getting paid the money he does.

Thanks for throwing your money away, Michigan! As a Wisconsin fan, I love to see it.

Speaking of Wisconsin, Paul Chryst is getting $4.15 million a year. All things considered, that’s a bargain for a guy who wins at the level he does, especially when you at the salaries of guys ahead of him who lose.

Just another classic example of Wisconsin efficiency.