Laugh-Out-Loud SEC Shorts Video Has Fan Donating His Ankle To Tua Tagovailoa

SEC Shorts released an incredible video on Monday.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a high ankle sprain against Tennessee, and that has people down south spun up amid fears he won’t be 100% against LSU.

In the video dropped by SEC Shorts, one rabid fan was more than willing to cut of his own ankle and donate it to the dual-threat star passer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch it below.

I know this video is a joke, and it’s pretty funny. Most of what SEC Shorts produces is outstanding. However, let’s all be honest with each other here.

There are probably more than a few fans in Alabama who would willingly donate their ankles if it meant Nick Saban’s squad would win a national title this season.

I know a lot of Alabama fans. Most are really smart, really passionate and good people. At the same time, I’ve met some that are nothing short of lunatics willing to do anything.

Donating an ankle is a small price to pay for another ring for the Crimson Tide.

In fact, I’d question any Alabama fan who says they wouldn’t donate an ankle to Tua. Don’t be so damn selfish. After all, the Crimson Tide are chasing rings.

If you’re not with them, then you’re against them.

Sound off in the comments whether or not you’d donate an ankle for your team. I’d saw mine off right now if it won Wisconsin a title.