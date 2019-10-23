The Custody Battle Over A ‘Transgender’ 7 Year-Old Should Be The Biggest Story In America Right Now

An ongoing custody battle in Texas should be the biggest story in America.

Daily Caller deputy editor Arthur Bloom and editorial director Vince Coglianese sat down Wednesday morning to break down a judge’s recent ruling against the father, who is seeking to stop the mother from “chemically castrating” a seven year old boy and starting sex transitioning hormonal therapy, and if society is ready to reckon with situations like these it has created.

