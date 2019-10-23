Zoey Deschanel’s Husband Files For Divorce After Four Years Of Marriage

Superstar Zoey Deschanel’s husband, film producer, Jacob Pechenik, has filed for divorce from the actress after four years of marriage.

According to documents obtained by Page Six in a piece published Wednesday, Pechenik filed a dissolution of marriage with minor children petition at the Los Angeles courthouse. RELATED: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split Up After Being Married For Less Than A Year)

The “New Girl” star and film producer have two kids together, Elsie Otter, 4, and Charlie Wolf, 2.

It comes after Deschanel and Pechenik confirmed to the outlet last month that they were indeed separating after tying the knot in 2015. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

“After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners,” the joint statement read.”We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children.”

This will be the “Yes Man” star’s second divorce. She was previously married to Death Cab for Cutie lead singer Ben Gibbard for three years.

Deschanel has currently been linked up with “Property Brothers” star Jonathan Scott after the two become Instagram official earlier this week with a snap from a trip together to Universal Studios.