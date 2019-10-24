‘Rules Only Matter When They Work In Your Favor’: Chris Cuomo Slams Republicans For Storming Closed-Door Meeting

After a broadcast that discussed the latest on the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, CNN host Chris Cuomo suggested the GOP was shifting its opposition from facts to process.

Cuomo suggested that Republicans are focusing on the closed door impeachment process only because they don’t have the facts to prove President Trump’s innocence.

“Facts first, okay. This isn’t a prosecution. This isn’t even a trial. That may come later, it’s not even a hearing, it’s a deposition. So this isn’t about it being an open thing,” Cuomo insisted, adding that “Republicans are present at this deposition and they were allowed to question [the witness].” (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Felt A Lot Different About Impeachment When The President Was From Her Party)

Cuomo recounted how Republicans opted to protest the secrecy of the impeachment inquiry by interrupting testimony on Wednesday. The CNN host demonstrated his non-approval. “The Republicans decided to storm the gates … That’s a room for confidential matters and they had phones, a clear violation of security rules but, boy oh boy … rules only matter if they work in your favor and that’s why people hate this process. Look at them. It’s like a men’s warehouse sale where everything had to go.”

On Thursday Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham plans to introduce a resolution, condemning the impeachment process as “illegitimate.”

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee said the resolution “puts the Senate on record condemning the house for the future of the presidency. We cannot allow future presidents and this president to be impeached based on an inquiry in the House that’s never been voted upon that does not allow the president to confront the witness against him, to call witnesses on his behalf and cross-examine people who are accusing him of misdeeds.” (RELATED: Speaker Nancy Pelosi Compares Impeachment To American Revolution)

Graham told Sean Hannity Tuesday that Trump should “be given the same rights that any American has when you’re receiving a parking ticket to confront the witnesses against you; it can’t be based on hearsay.”

Trump has indicted that he also considers the impeachment inquiry to be “constitutionally illegitimate” and that he will not comply when House Democrats subpoena himself or key White House officials for testimony or documents.